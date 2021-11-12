Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 2 Million Shares of 3D Systems

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 2 million shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Thursday, as the prices of this fund gained nearly 1% in Thursday’s session. The ETF is up significantly in the past year.
It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that bought 2,028,407 shares of 3D Systems. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $51.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 21% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|525,850
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|32,251
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|535,023
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|87,800
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|258,910
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|50,477
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|13,838
|ARKK
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|2,028,407
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|169,559
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|136,418
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|6,120
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|36,284
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|43,309
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.