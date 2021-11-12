Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 2 Million Shares of 3D Systems

Chris Lange
November 12, 2021 7:40 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 2 million shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Thursday, as the prices of this fund gained nearly 1% in Thursday’s session. The ETF is up significantly in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that bought 2,028,407 shares of 3D Systems. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $51.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 21% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 525,850
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 32,251
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 535,023
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 87,800
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 258,910
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 50,477
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 13,838
ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 2,028,407
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 169,559
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 136,418
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 6,120
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 36,284
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 43,309

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Safe Dividend Aristocrats to Buy After This Week’s Very Alarming Inflation Data

