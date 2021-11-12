Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 2 Million Shares of 3D Systems

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 2 million shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Thursday, as the prices of this fund gained nearly 1% in Thursday’s session. The ETF is up significantly in the past year.



It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that bought 2,028,407 shares of 3D Systems. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $51.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 21% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 525,850 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 32,251 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 535,023 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 87,800 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 258,910 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 50,477 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 13,838 ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 2,028,407 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 169,559 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 136,418 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 6,120 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 36,284 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 43,309

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

