Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/17

Major averages gave back their Tuesday gains on Wednesday, despite strong retail earnings earlier in the morning. ARK Funds followed suit and were down on the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.4% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 17, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 294,220 shares of StoneCo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund:367,475 shares of 1Life & 98,089 shares of Quantum-SI 157,464 shares of Beam Therapeutics & 245,321 shares of Roku.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 60,863 shares of TuSimple.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 64,931 shares of Roku.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 69,400 shares of Markforged.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO SALES

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 380 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 294,220 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 43,202 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 28,374 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 10,405 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 98,089 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 367,475 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 16,324 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,787 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 157,464 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 24,488 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 8,312 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 245,321 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,005,512 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 113,351 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 60,863 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 2,500 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 64,931 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 69,400

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.