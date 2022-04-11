Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 4/11

Markets pulled back on Monday after of Tuesday morning’s inflation CPI inflation print. ARK Funds dropped on the day as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.6% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 2.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on April 11, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 202,721 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 66,118 shares of Quantum-Si, 65,932 shares of Personalis, 19,893 shares of Invitae, & 62,313 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 5,655 shares of 2U, 17,181 shares of Stratasys, 59,559 shares of Invitae, & 13,007 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 3,764 shares of Stratasys & 726 shares of 2U.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 76,603 shares of Roku & 1,201 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 30,990 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 202,721 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 66,118 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 65,932 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 19,893 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 4,138 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 62,313 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 4,416 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 5,655 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 17,181 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 59,559 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 13,007 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 12,538 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 3,764 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 726 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 76,603 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 1,201 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 30,990

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.