Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/24

Broad markets bounced back on Wednesday on the back of solid weekly jobless claims. ARK Funds took a cue from the markets and saw gains across the board as well. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 1.8% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 22,312 shares of DraftKings & 233,353 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 79,400 shares of Signify Health, 131,954 shares of Exact Sciences, & 61,574 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 492,565 shares of Pacific Bio, 47,848 shares of Materialise, & 105,800 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 51,367 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 13,240 shares of Concord Acquisition & 684,818 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 22,312 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 233,353 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 79,400 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 8,195 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 131,954 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 45,262 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 61,574 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 5,471 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 492,565 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 47,848 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 105,800 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 130,600 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 51,367 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 13,240 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 684,818 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 7,880

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.