Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 12/7

The Nasdaq saw a 3% gain on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 saw over 1% and 2% gains, respectively. The rally was led in large part due to the tech sector, and ARK Funds benefited massively from this. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 7.7% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on December 7, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 55,621 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable trades in this fund: Buy 160,234 shares of Signify Health, Sell 846,189 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 313,766 shares of Signify Health, Buy 63,567 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 138,796 shares of Editas.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 11,926 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 55,621 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 160,234 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 846,189 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 313,766 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 63,567 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 138,796 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 11,926

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.