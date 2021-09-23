Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/23

Markets continued their rally with each of the major exchanges up at least 1% on the day, ARK Funds tracked similarly. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 1.4% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, up 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 23, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 35,000 shares of Quantum-Si & 500,056 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 256,100 shares of Teladoc, 531,209 shares of Invitae, 661,141 shares of Twitter, & 830,777 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 22,934 shares of Kratos & 24,982 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 154,978 shares of Genius Sports & 168,766 shares of Twitter.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 35,000 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 500,056 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 256,100 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 26,594 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 531,209 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 35,621 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 661,141 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 830,777 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 22,934 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 24,982 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 154,978 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 168,766

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.