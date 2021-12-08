Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 475,000 Shares of Signify Health

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 475,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) on Tuesday, as the price of these funds were up more than 5% in Tuesday’s session. These funds had only turned negative recently in their performance over the past year.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 160,234 shares of Signify Health, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 313,766 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued thes purchases at roughly $7.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The Genomic Revolution fund is down 32% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is down nearly 16% in the same time.



Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Tuesday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY 55,621 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 160,234 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 846,189 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 313,766 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 63,567 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 138,796 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,926

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

