Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 475,000 Shares of Signify Health

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 475,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) on Tuesday, as the price of these funds were up more than 5% in Tuesday’s session. These funds had only turned negative recently in their performance over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 160,234 shares of Signify Health, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 313,766 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued thes purchases at roughly $7.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The Genomic Revolution fund is down 32% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is down nearly 16% in the same time.
Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|55,621
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|160,234
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|846,189
|ARKK
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|313,766
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|63,567
|ARKK
|Sell
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|138,796
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|11,926
