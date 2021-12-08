Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 850,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 850,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded was up 7% in the day’s session. Its share price is still negative over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 846,189 shares of Takeda. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is down 32% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the trades that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|55,621
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|160,234
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|846,189
|ARKK
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|313,766
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|63,567
|ARKK
|Sell
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|138,796
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|11,926
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.