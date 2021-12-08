Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 850,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 850,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded was up 7% in the day’s session. Its share price is still negative over the past year.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 846,189 shares of Takeda. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is down 32% over the past 52 weeks.



Here is a quick look at all the trades that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY 55,621 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 160,234 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 846,189 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 313,766 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 63,567 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 138,796 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,926

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

