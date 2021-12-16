Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 12/16

Thursday saw the tech sector get hit again with the Nasdaq posting over a 2% loss on the day. ARK Funds took this especially hard. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.1% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 4.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on December 16, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 89,038 shares of Personalis & Buy 59,758 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 109,426 shares of Veracyte, Buy 46,027 shares of STratasys, & Buy 68,000 shares of PagerDuty.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 31,321 shares of Materialise.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 229,470 shares of NU Holdings & Sell 94,200 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO TRADES

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 89,038 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 59,758 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 109,426 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 46,027 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 68,000 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 22,778 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 363,261 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 171,900 ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 36,547 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 31,321 ARKW Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 229,470 ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 94,200

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.