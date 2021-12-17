Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 360,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 360,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday. The price of this ETF pulled back more than 3% in Thursday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 363,261 shares of Robinhood. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 26% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|89,038
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|59,758
|ARKK
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|109,426
|ARKK
|Buy
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|46,027
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|68,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH
|22,778
|ARKK
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|363,261
|ARKK
|Sell
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|171,900
|ARKK
|Sell
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|36,547
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|31,321
|ARKW
|Buy
|NU
|NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS
|229,470
|ARKW
|Sell
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|94,200
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.