Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 360,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
December 17, 2021 7:40 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 360,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday. The price of this ETF pulled back more than 3% in Thursday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 363,261 shares of Robinhood. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 26% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS 89,038
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 59,758
ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE 109,426
ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 46,027
ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY 68,000
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 22,778
ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 363,261
ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 171,900
ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS 36,547
ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 31,321
ARKW Buy NU NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS 229,470
ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON 94,200

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
Interest Rates to Rise in 2022 and 2023: 5 Big Dividend Paying Banks to Buy Now

Read more: Investing, ARKK, HOOD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Interest Rates May Explode in 2022: 5 Dividend Stocks That Can Thrive Next Year

Monday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Chewy, Micron,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/13

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Biogen, Broadcom, Cloudflare,...