Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 360,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 360,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday. The price of this ETF pulled back more than 3% in Thursday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 363,261 shares of Robinhood. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 26% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS 89,038 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 59,758 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE 109,426 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 46,027 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY 68,000 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 22,778 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 363,261 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 171,900 ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS 36,547 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 31,321 ARKW Buy NU NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS 229,470 ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON 94,200

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

