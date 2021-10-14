Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 675,000 More Shares of CRISPR

A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $65 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), as the prices of these funds were fairly positive on Wednesday. Note that their performance is mixed in the past year.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 150,210 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 527,747 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $65.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up about 10% and the other is down 1% in the past year.

Note that these same funds also purchased nearly $40 million in CRISPR shares earlier this week.



Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Wednesday as well:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 150,210 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 577 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 51,559 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 19,900 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC 399,610 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE 11,037 ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 81,531 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 527,747 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 18,429 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS 119,571 ARKK Sell SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 128,790 ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE 142,810 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 127,526 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U 1,330 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D 102,790 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS 21,618 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED 199,719

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.