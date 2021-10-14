Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 675,000 More Shares of CRISPR

A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $65 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), as the prices of these funds were fairly positive on Wednesday. Note that their performance is mixed in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 150,210 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 527,747 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $65.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up about 10% and the other is down 1% in the past year.
Note that these same funds also purchased nearly $40 million in CRISPR shares earlier this week.
Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|150,210
|ARKG
|Buy
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|577
|ARKG
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|51,559
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|19,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|399,610
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|11,037
|ARKG
|Sell
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|81,531
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|527,747
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|18,429
|ARKK
|Sell
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|119,571
|ARKK
|Sell
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|128,790
|ARKK
|Sell
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|142,810
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|127,526
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TWOU
|2U
|1,330
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VLD
|VELO3D
|102,790
|ARKW
|Buy
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|21,618
|ARKX
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|199,719
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.