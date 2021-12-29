Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Unloads $22 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $22 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down on the day. Note that these funds are mostly down over the past year, with one big exception.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 14,740 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 1,914 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 3,792 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $22.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. While the robotics fund is up around 4% in the past year, the innovation fund and the internet fund are down about 25% and 16%, respectively.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|3,351
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|35,371
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|14,740
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|1,914
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|3,792
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.