Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 4/19

Markets recovered handily on Tuesday with the Nasdaq leading the charge higher, up over 2%. ARK Funds were fairly positive in the session as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 5.0% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on April 19, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 53,810 shares of Global-E Online & 339,626 shares of Nu Holdings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 57,858 shares of Quantum-Si, 20,000 shares of Personalis, 68 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 13,263 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 123 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 619,269 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 20,750 shares of Twilio.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 162,774 shares of Velo3d & 100 shares of Alphabet.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy GLBE GLOBAL-E ONLINE LTD 53,810 ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 339,626 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 68 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 13,263 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 20,000 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 57,858 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 123 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 619,269 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 20,750 ARKX Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 100 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 162,774

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.