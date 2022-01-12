Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/12

Markets edged higher on Wednesday after a somewhat choppy day on Wall Street. ARK Funds saw losses across the board. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 0.6% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 4.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 12, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 242,472 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 41,103 shares of Exact Sciences, 150,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & 9,680 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 70,259 shares of Zoom Video, 10,043 shares of Stratasys, & 628,636 shares of Palantir.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 79,958 shares of Vuzix, 247,843 shares of Markforged, 105,279 shares of 3D Systems, & 24,600 shares of AeroVironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 150,418 shares of Concord Acquisition, 98,572 shares of Coinbase, 67,256 shares of DraftKings, & 31,555 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 3,691 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 2,160 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 242,472 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 7,780 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 41,103 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 150,000 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 9,680 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 70,259 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 10,043 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 628,636 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 55,641 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 79,958 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 247,843 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 105,279 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 24,600 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 150,418 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 98,572 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 67,256 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 31,555 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 141,194

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.