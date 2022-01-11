Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/11

Markets rebounded on Tuesday with the Tech sector leading the way higher. ARK Funds benefited greatly from the rebound as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 4.1% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 11, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 57,109 shares of Block.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 19,000 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 61,500 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 111,300 shares of 3D Systems, 16,700 shares of Aerovironment, & 4,045 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 66,491 shares of Unity Software, 36,751 shares of Twilio, 58,727 shares of Block, & 266,064 shares of DraftKings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 67,125 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 57,109 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 300 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 19,000 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 61,500 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 142 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 4,045 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 111,300 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 16,700 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 2,867 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 66,491 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 36,751 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 58,727 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 266,064 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 54,114 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 168,700 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 67,125

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.