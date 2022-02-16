Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 2/16

Markets were mixed close out the Wednesday after bouncing back from session lows on Fed minutes. ARK Funds were down for the most part with one exception. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.2% gain on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 3.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 16, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable trade in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are a couple notable sales in this fund: Sell 331,375 shares of Aquabounty Technologies & Sell 38,619 shares of Cellectis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are the notable trades in this fund: Buy 337,552 shares of Roblox, Sell 40,873 shares of Twitter, & Sell 283,603 shares of Trimble.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: Buy 46,446 shares of Markforged & Buy 9,445 shares of TuSimple.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable trades in this fund: Buy 117,155 shares of Roblox, Sell 14,855 shares of Skillz, & Sell 184,467 shares of Twitter.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable purchase in this fund: Buy 10,573 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 331,375 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 38,619 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 337,552 ARKK Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 40,873 ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 283,603 ARKK Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 5,536 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 38,036 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 46,446 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 9,445 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 117,155 ARKW Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 14,855 ARKW Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 184,467 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 10,573

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.