Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 1/7

Markets started off the New Year on a sour note with the broad markets having their worst week since February 2021. ARK Invest funds were crushed as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.7% loss on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 1.9%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on January 7, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable trade in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 108,000 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 63,400 shares of Recursion Pharma, & Sell 571,269 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 61,218 shares of Twilio, Buy 64,852 shares of Block, Buy 261,211 shares of Roblox, Buy 632,581 shares of DocuSign, & Buy 249,211 shares of Palantir.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 27,685 shares of Markforged & Buy 41,049 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is a notable trade in the fund: Buy 61,435 shares of Roblox, Buy 29,397 shares of Roku, & Sell 11,496 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. A notable trade in the fund: Buy 26,508 shares of Markeforged.

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 108,000 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 11,700 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 63,400 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 94,738 ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC 178,585 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 31,621 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 571,269 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 18,340 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 61,218 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 64,852 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 122,516 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 261,211 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 249,211 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 37,200 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 741,015 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 35,284 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 28,281 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 632,581 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 27,685 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 41,049 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 61,435 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 29,397 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 14,800 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 11,496 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 26,508

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.