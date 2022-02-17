Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/17

Thursday night futures were mixed after a fairly disappointing session. ARK Funds tumbled on the day as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.5% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 6.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 17, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 95,695 shares of 10X Genomics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 44,863 shares of Zoom Video, 299,962 shares of 10X Genomics, 55,128 shares of Twilio, 17,339 shares of Shopify, & 58,004 shares of Roku.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 56,159 shares of Xpeng, 22,528 shares of TuSimple, 1,252 shares of Tesla, & 335,915 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 9,471 shares of Zoom Video, 31,676 shares of Roblox, & 12,643 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 8,473 shares of Archer Aviation, 50,004 shares of Joby Aviation, & 77,957 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 95,695 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 44,863 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 299,962 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 55,128 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 17,339 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 58,004 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 106,101 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 32,406 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 56,159 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 22,528 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 1,252 ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 28,234 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 4,534 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 335,915 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 5,231 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 9,471 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 31,676 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 12,643 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 8,873 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 8,473 ARKX Buy JOBY JOBY AVIATION INC 50,004 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 77,957 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 1,050 ARKX Buy TER TERADYNE INC 6,783

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.