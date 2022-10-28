First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $170
> Gilead Sciences (GILD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $91
> Gilead Sciences (GILD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $96
> Unity Software (U) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38
Downgrades:
> Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $5
> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $27
> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $221
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $250
> Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $18
> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Trimas (TRS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> West Pharm (WST) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $250
> Western Union (WU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $12
Others:
> Amprius Technologies (AMPX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $14
> CinCor Pharma (CINC) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $67
> Coastal Financial (CCB) assumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $57
> Enovix (ENVX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $25
> ESS Inc. (GWH) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $6
> Geron (GERN) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $5
> Imago BioSciences (IMGO) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $25
