First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $170

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $91

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $96

> Unity Software (U) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38

Downgrades:

> Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $5

> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $27

> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $221

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $250

> Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $18

> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Trimas (TRS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> West Pharm (WST) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $250

> Western Union (WU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $12

Others:

> Amprius Technologies (AMPX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $14

> CinCor Pharma (CINC) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $67

> Coastal Financial (CCB) assumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $57

> Enovix (ENVX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $25

> ESS Inc. (GWH) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $6

> Geron (GERN) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $5

> Imago BioSciences (IMGO) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $25