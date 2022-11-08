Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Upgrades:

> 2U (TWOU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $7

> Delek US Holdings (DK) upgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform at Scotiabank; tgt $35

> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $8.50

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Market Perform from Under Perform at Northland Capital

> Stratasys (SSYS) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at William Blair

> Viatris (VTRS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $10

> Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

Downgrades:

> Ballard Power (BLDP) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $27

> IAA (IAA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $40

> Iris Energy (IREN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $3

> Ouster (OUST) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $1.50

> Q2 Holdings (QTWO) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $32

> Q2 Holdings (QTWO) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22

> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $55

> Six Flags (SIX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $24

> Swatch (SWGAY) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> System1 (SST) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $4

> Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush

Others:

> Ericsson (ERIC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie

> Infineon (IFNNY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Nokia (NOK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman

> VTEX (VTEX) initiated with a Buy at BTG Pactual; tgt $7.50

