Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> 2U (TWOU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $7
> Delek US Holdings (DK) upgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform at Scotiabank; tgt $35
> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $8.50
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Market Perform from Under Perform at Northland Capital
> Stratasys (SSYS) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at William Blair
> Viatris (VTRS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $10
> Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
Downgrades:
> Ballard Power (BLDP) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $27
> IAA (IAA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $40
> Iris Energy (IREN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $3
> Ouster (OUST) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $1.50
> Q2 Holdings (QTWO) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $32
> Q2 Holdings (QTWO) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22
> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $55
> Six Flags (SIX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $24
> Swatch (SWGAY) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> System1 (SST) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $4
> Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush
Others:
> Ericsson (ERIC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie
> Infineon (IFNNY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Nokia (NOK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman
> VTEX (VTEX) initiated with a Buy at BTG Pactual; tgt $7.50
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.