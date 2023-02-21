Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 21

Upgrades:

> Alliant Energy (LNT) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $52

> Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $51

> HomeTrust Bank (HTBI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney

> Lakeland Financial (LKFN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $78

> MarineMax (HZO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $52

> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $85

> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $30

> Trustmark (TRMK) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $34

Downgrades:

> Actinum Pharma (ATNM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> American Equity Investment Life (AEL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $48

> Annaly Capital Mgmt (NLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Axos Financial (AX) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $55

> Cable ONE (CABO) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $680

> Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> First Commonwealth (FCF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> First Merchants (FRME) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $50

> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt raised to $53

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $145

> Kinsale Capital (KNSL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $350

> Origin Bancorp (OBNK) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $43

> RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $21

Others:

> Albemarle (ALB) initiated with a Market Perform at CICC

> Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $304

> BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $116

> Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) assumed with a Buy at Brookline; tgt $6

> Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) initiated with an Underperform at Autonomous; tgt $35

> TXO Energy Partners (TXO) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $34

> TXO Energy Partners (TXO) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $35

> Workday (WDAY) named Catalyst Call Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank