Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 27

Upgrades:

> Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $27

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $282

> Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $37

> Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $15

> Michelin (MGDDY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

> Pennant Group (PNTG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $16

> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Rightmove (RTMVY) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at HSBC Securities

> Universal Insurance (UVE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $19

> Willis Towers Watson (WTW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $290

Downgrades:

> Amwell (AMWL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $3.50

> MasTec (MTZ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $97

> Nintendo (NTDOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Resolute Forest Products (RFP) downgraded to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $22.80

> Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $16

> Shell plc (SHEL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $85

> Westlake Corporation (WLK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $128

> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $34

> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

Others:

> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8

> Floor & Decor (FND) removed from Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI

> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) resumed with a Buy at Goldman

> Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Option Care Health (OPCH) resumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $38

> Payoneer (PAYO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $7

> Redfin (RDFN) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $8

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $22

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $51

> Woodward (WWD) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120

> Zillow (ZG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $48