Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $27
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $282
> Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $37
> Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $15
> Michelin (MGDDY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman
> Pennant Group (PNTG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $16
> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
> Rightmove (RTMVY) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at HSBC Securities
> Universal Insurance (UVE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $19
> Willis Towers Watson (WTW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $290
Downgrades:
> Amwell (AMWL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $3.50
> MasTec (MTZ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $97
> Nintendo (NTDOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Resolute Forest Products (RFP) downgraded to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $22.80
> Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $16
> Shell plc (SHEL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $85
> Westlake Corporation (WLK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $128
> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $34
> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
Others:
> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8
> Floor & Decor (FND) removed from Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI
> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) resumed with a Buy at Goldman
> Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Option Care Health (OPCH) resumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $38
> Payoneer (PAYO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $7
> Redfin (RDFN) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $8
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $22
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $51
> Woodward (WWD) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120
> Zillow (ZG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $48
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.