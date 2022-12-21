First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 21

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14
> Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $43
> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $80
> IAMGOLD (IAG) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Stifel
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at New Street; tgt lowered to $17
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $56
Downgrades:
> Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $62
> Brinker (EAT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $35
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $5
> Denny’s (DENN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $10
> dLocal Limited (DLO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $25
> Freshworks (FRSH) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Ionis Pharma (IONS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $40
> Jack In The Box (JACK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $75
> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist
> Papa John’s (PZZA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush
> Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $7.50
> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $5.50
> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Shake Shack (SHAK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush
> Starbucks (SBUX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $100
> Target (TGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt $132
> Trane (TT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $180
Others:
> Appian (APPN) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $37
> Bank of Princeton (BPRN) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $17
> BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $70
> Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Camden National Corp. (CAC) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $15
> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $47
> Community Bank (CBU) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $147
> Farmers and Merchants (FMAO) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $30
> Fifth Third (FITB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $36
> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $65
> Huntington Banc (HBAN) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $15
> Independent Bank (INDB) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> InMode (INMD) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $44
> KeyCorp (KEY) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $20
> LivaNova (LIVN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $62
> Middlefield Banc (MBCN) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $30
> NBT Bancorp (NBTB) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $49
> Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $18
> ProKidney Corp. (PROK) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $15
> Regions Fincl (RF) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $2
> Schneider National (SNDR) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $31
> The ONE Group (STKS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $6.50
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $47
> Valley National (VLY) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $14
> Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $7
> ZimVie (ZIMV) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $9
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.