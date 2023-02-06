First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Celsius (CELH) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush

> Church & Dwight (CHD) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $80

> Diageo plc (DEO) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt raised to $225

> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $68

> Landstar System (LSTR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $200

Downgrades:

> Antero Resources (AR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Black Stone Minerals (BSM) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Clarivate (CLVT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $12

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Datadog (DDOG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Hayward Holdings (HAYW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt raised to $13

> Lear (LEA) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $145

> LINKBANCORP (LNKB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Others:

> Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $72