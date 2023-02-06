First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Celsius (CELH) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush
> Church & Dwight (CHD) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $80
> Diageo plc (DEO) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt raised to $225
> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $68
> Landstar System (LSTR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $200
Downgrades:
> Antero Resources (AR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Black Stone Minerals (BSM) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> Clarivate (CLVT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $12
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Datadog (DDOG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Hayward Holdings (HAYW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt raised to $13
> Lear (LEA) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $145
> LINKBANCORP (LNKB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
Others:
> Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $72
