First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> BRF SA (BRFS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman

> Cabot (CBT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $90

> Consolidated Water (CWCO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $20

> Lincoln National (LNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $46

> Oscar Health (OSCR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $4

> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $7

Downgrades:

> Corteva (CTVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $73

> DT Midstream (DTM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Evoqua Water (AQUA) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Evotec SE (EVO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Magellan Midstream (MMP) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $49

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

Others:

> AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $29

> MindMed (MNMD) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $5