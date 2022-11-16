First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> BRF SA (BRFS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman
> Cabot (CBT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $90
> Consolidated Water (CWCO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $20
> Lincoln National (LNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $46
> Oscar Health (OSCR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $4
> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $7
Downgrades:
> Corteva (CTVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $73
> DT Midstream (DTM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Evoqua Water (AQUA) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Evotec SE (EVO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Magellan Midstream (MMP) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $49
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
Others:
> AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $29
> MindMed (MNMD) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $5
