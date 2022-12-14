Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> EQT Corp. (EQT) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $59

> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> PACCAR (PCAR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $136

> Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $8

> PulteGroup (PHM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $58

> RingCentral (RNG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $50

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $396

> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Grupo Santander; tgt $12.5

> Telefonica S.A. (TEF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

Downgrades:

> Badger Daylighting (BADFF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> FB Financial (FBK) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $42

> Healthcare Realty (HR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $22

> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $28

> Latham Group (SWIM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $5

> MediaTek (MDTKF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Moderna (MRNA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt raised to $191

> Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $0.40

> QuantumScape Corporation (QS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $5

> Skyline Champion (SKY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $60

> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $30

> SPS Commerce (SPSC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $151

> Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $73

> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $38

> Telia (TLSNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Vodafone PLC (VOD) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $19

Others:

> 10x Genomics (TXG) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $50

> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $38

> Bio-Techne (TECH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $100

> Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $25

> Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $2

> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $128

> Equinix (EQIX) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $886

> FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $9

> Iron Mountain (IRM) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $66

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) initiated with a Hold at Needham

> Olink Holding (OLK) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $28

> OneSpaWorld (OSW) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $13

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at Johnson Rice; tgt $13

> Pagaya (PGY) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $1.50

> POINT Biopharma (PNT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $10

> Plug Power (PLUG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $26

> PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $35

> Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $17

> Repligen (RGEN) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $180

> Revolution Medicines (RVMD) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $31

> RPM Inc (RPM) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Simply Good Foods (SMPL) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $42

> Solid Power (SLDP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $3

> Thermo Fisher (TMO) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $620

> Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $22

> Vertex Energy (VTNR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $6.90

> VICI Properties (VICI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Waters (WAT) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $350

> West Pharm (WST) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $250

> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $60

> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Sell at Lake Street; tgt $28

> Zhihu (ZH) initiated with an Outperform at CLSA; tgt $1.50