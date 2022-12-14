Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> EQT Corp. (EQT) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $59
> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> PACCAR (PCAR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $136
> Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $8
> PulteGroup (PHM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $58
> RingCentral (RNG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $50
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $396
> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Grupo Santander; tgt $12.5
> Telefonica S.A. (TEF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman
Downgrades:
> Badger Daylighting (BADFF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> FB Financial (FBK) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $42
> Healthcare Realty (HR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $22
> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $28
> Latham Group (SWIM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $5
> MediaTek (MDTKF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
> Moderna (MRNA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt raised to $191
> Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $0.40
> QuantumScape Corporation (QS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $5
> Skyline Champion (SKY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $60
> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $30
> SPS Commerce (SPSC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $151
> Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $73
> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $38
> Telia (TLSNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
> Vodafone PLC (VOD) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman
> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $19
Others:
> 10x Genomics (TXG) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $50
> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $38
> Bio-Techne (TECH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $100
> Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $25
> Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $2
> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $128
> Equinix (EQIX) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $886
> FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $9
> Iron Mountain (IRM) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $66
> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) initiated with a Hold at Needham
> Olink Holding (OLK) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $28
> OneSpaWorld (OSW) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $13
> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at Johnson Rice; tgt $13
> Pagaya (PGY) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $1.50
> POINT Biopharma (PNT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $10
> Plug Power (PLUG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $26
> PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $35
> Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $17
> Repligen (RGEN) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $180
> Revolution Medicines (RVMD) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $31
> RPM Inc (RPM) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Simply Good Foods (SMPL) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $42
> Solid Power (SLDP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $3
> Thermo Fisher (TMO) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $620
> Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $22
> Vertex Energy (VTNR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $6.90
> VICI Properties (VICI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Waters (WAT) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $350
> West Pharm (WST) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $250
> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $60
> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Sell at Lake Street; tgt $28
> Zhihu (ZH) initiated with an Outperform at CLSA; tgt $1.50
