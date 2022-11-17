Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 17, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Agios Pharma (AGIO) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $32
> Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $132
> NVIDIA (NVDA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights
> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Target (TGT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $200
Downgrades:
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $147
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $161
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $18
> GrainCorp Ltd (GRCLF) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> LPL Financial (LPLA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Membership Collective Group (MCG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $7
> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $14
> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $81
> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $79
> Public Service (PEG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Target (TGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $144
> Target (TGT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $165
Others:
> Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $26
> Hippo (HIPO) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $24
> LSB Industries (LXU) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $20
> OceanFirst Finl (OCFC) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $28
> Whirlpool (WHR) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $160
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
