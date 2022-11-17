Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Upgrades:

> Agios Pharma (AGIO) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $32

> Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $132

> NVIDIA (NVDA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights

> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Target (TGT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $200

Downgrades:

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $147

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $161

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $18

> GrainCorp Ltd (GRCLF) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> LPL Financial (LPLA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Membership Collective Group (MCG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $7

> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $14

> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $81

> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $79

> Public Service (PEG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Target (TGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $144

> Target (TGT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $165

Others:

> Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $26

> Hippo (HIPO) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $24

> LSB Industries (LXU) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $20

> OceanFirst Finl (OCFC) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $28

> Whirlpool (WHR) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $160

