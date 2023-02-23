First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 23

Upgrades:

> Cinemark (CNK) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $12

> DocuSign (DOCU) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $17

> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $28

> Roper (ROP) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $480

> Teladoc (TDOC) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt $34

> Wix.com (WIX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $99

Downgrades:

> Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $12

> Ametek (AME) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $90

> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $30

> Commercial Metals (CMC) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen

> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

Others:

> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $45