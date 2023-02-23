First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Cinemark (CNK) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $12
> DocuSign (DOCU) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $17
> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $28
> Roper (ROP) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $480
> Teladoc (TDOC) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt $34
> Wix.com (WIX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $99
Downgrades:
> Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $12
> Ametek (AME) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $90
> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $30
> Commercial Metals (CMC) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
Others:
> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $45
