Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 13

> Air Products (APD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research

> Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Charles Schwab (SCHW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $75

> Joint Corp (JYNT) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $15

> Methanex (MEOH) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors; tgt raised to $60

> PacWest Bancorp (PACW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $29

> PNC (PNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $175

> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $79

> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $76

> Truist (TFC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $45

> Truist (TFC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $53

> Wolverine (WWW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $23

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Argo Group (ARGO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $30

> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Lam Research (LRCX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $11

> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Trinity Capital (TRIN) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $11

> Under Armour (UAA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $10

> United Natural Foods (UNFI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $32

> Amedisys (AMED) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $93

> Grab (GRAB) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $4

> Hesai Group (HSAI) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $31

> Nikola Corporation (NKLA) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $3

> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $19

> Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $10

> Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $31

> Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $21

> UMH Properties (UMH) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush Securities

