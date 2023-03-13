Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Air Products (APD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research
> Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Charles Schwab (SCHW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $75
> Joint Corp (JYNT) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $15
> Methanex (MEOH) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors; tgt raised to $60
> PacWest Bancorp (PACW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $29
> PNC (PNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $175
> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $79
> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $76
> Truist (TFC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $45
> Truist (TFC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $53
> Wolverine (WWW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $23
Downgrades:
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Argo Group (ARGO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $30
> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Lam Research (LRCX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $11
> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Tidewater Midstream (TWMIF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Trinity Capital (TRIN) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $11
> Under Armour (UAA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $10
> United Natural Foods (UNFI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $32
Others:
> Amedisys (AMED) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $93
> Grab (GRAB) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $4
> Hesai Group (HSAI) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $31
> Nikola Corporation (NKLA) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $3
> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $19
> Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $10
> Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $31
> Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $21
> UMH Properties (UMH) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush Securities
