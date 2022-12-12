Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 12

Upgrades:

> Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $95

> Becton Dickinson (BDX) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $250

> Best Buy (BBY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $83

> Bio-Techne (TECH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $100

> Box (BOX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $34

> CAE (CAE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Cielo SA (CIOXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Colliers (CIGI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

> Coupa Software (COUP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko

> Crane (CR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $129

> Gap (GPS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $18

> Glaukos (GKOS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $57

> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> Lam Research (LRCX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $520

> Monday.com (MNDY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $140

> Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $170

> Pulmonx (LUNG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $10

> QuidelOrtho (QDEL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $125

> Southern (SO) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $76

> Tapestry (TPR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $44

> Teledyne Tech (TDY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $488

> Under Armour (UAA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $12

Downgrades:

> Accenture (ACN) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $268

> Allogene (ALLO) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9

> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $58

> Boyd Gaming (BYD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Brinker (EAT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $28

> Cap Gemini S.A. (CGEMY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $29

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $26

> Curtiss-Wright (CW) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $188

> Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> DraftKings (DKNG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $15

> Genuine Parts (GPC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $147

> HEICO (HEI) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $172

> Illumina (ILMN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $180

> Johnson Controls (JCI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $72

> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $400

> L’Oreal (LRLCY) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Laboratory Corp (LH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $250

> Leggett & Platt (LEG) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $24

> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $17

> Micron (MU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $55

> Moog (MOG.A) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $89

> Murphy Oil (MUR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $46

> Nevro (NVRO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $43

> Newmark Group (NMRK) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $8

> OceanFirst Finl (OCFC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $25

> PDC Energy (PDCE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $68

> Qualcomm (QCOM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $105

> RH (RH) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $215

> Rockwell Automation (ROK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> RxSight (RXST) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $14

> ShockWave Medical (SWAV) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $235

> Spire (SR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $61

> Trane (TT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $160

> Ulta Beauty (ULTA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $508

> Vontier (VNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $21

Others:

> Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $17

> Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $25

> Affimed Therapeutics (AFMD) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $6

> Ageas SA/NV (AGESY) initiated with a Sell at Goldman

> Alcon (ALC) assumed with a Buy at Citigroup

> Ambarella (AMBA) initiated with a Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $90

> Analog Devices (ADI) initiated with a Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $205

> Coinbase Global (COIN) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Elekta AB (EKTAY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup

> Essilor International (ESLOY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup

> Fresenius SE (FSNUY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup

> GN Store Nord (GGNDF) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup

> Kinsale Capital (KNSL) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $295

> Mativ Holdings (MATV) initiated with a Market Outperform at CJS Securities; tgt $32

> NN Group (NNGPF) initiated with a Buy at Goldman

> Palomar Holdings (PLMR) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $55

> Royal Gold (RGLD) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $120

> Smith & Nephew (SNN) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup

> Sonova (SONVY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup

> STMicroelectronics (STM) initiated with a Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $50

> Straumann AG (SAUHY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup

> Wolfspeed (WOLF) initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $90

> X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $3

> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen