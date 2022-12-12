Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 12

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com
Upgrades:
> Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $95
> Becton Dickinson (BDX) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $250
> Best Buy (BBY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $83
> Bio-Techne (TECH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $100
> Box (BOX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $34
> CAE (CAE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Cielo SA (CIOXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Colliers (CIGI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman
> Coupa Software (COUP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko
> Crane (CR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $129
> Gap (GPS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $18
> Glaukos (GKOS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $57
> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> Lam Research (LRCX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $520
> Monday.com (MNDY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $140
> Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $170
> Pulmonx (LUNG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $10
> QuidelOrtho (QDEL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $125
> Southern (SO) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $76
> Tapestry (TPR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $44
> Teledyne Tech (TDY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $488
> Under Armour (UAA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $12
Downgrades:
> Accenture (ACN) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $268
> Allogene (ALLO) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9
> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $58
> Boyd Gaming (BYD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> Brinker (EAT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $28
> Cap Gemini S.A. (CGEMY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $29
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $26
> Curtiss-Wright (CW) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $188
> Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> DraftKings (DKNG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $15
> Genuine Parts (GPC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $147
> HEICO (HEI) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $172
> Illumina (ILMN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $180
> Johnson Controls (JCI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $72
> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $400
> L’Oreal (LRLCY) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Laboratory Corp (LH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $250
> Leggett & Platt (LEG) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $24
> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $17
> Micron (MU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $55
> Moog (MOG.A) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $89
> Murphy Oil (MUR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $46
> Nevro (NVRO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $43
> Newmark Group (NMRK) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $8
> OceanFirst Finl (OCFC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $25
> PDC Energy (PDCE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $68
> Qualcomm (QCOM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $105
> RH (RH) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $215
> Rockwell Automation (ROK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities
> RxSight (RXST) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $14
> ShockWave Medical (SWAV) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $235
> Spire (SR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $61
> Trane (TT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $160
> Ulta Beauty (ULTA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $508
> Vontier (VNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $21
Others:
> Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $17
> Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $25
> Affimed Therapeutics (AFMD) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $6
> Ageas SA/NV (AGESY) initiated with a Sell at Goldman
> Alcon (ALC) assumed with a Buy at Citigroup
> Ambarella (AMBA) initiated with a Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $90
> Analog Devices (ADI) initiated with a Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $205
> Coinbase Global (COIN) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Elekta AB (EKTAY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup
> Essilor International (ESLOY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup
> Fresenius SE (FSNUY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup
> GN Store Nord (GGNDF) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup
> Kinsale Capital (KNSL) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $295
> Mativ Holdings (MATV) initiated with a Market Outperform at CJS Securities; tgt $32
> NN Group (NNGPF) initiated with a Buy at Goldman
> Palomar Holdings (PLMR) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $55
> Royal Gold (RGLD) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $120
> Smith & Nephew (SNN) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup
> Sonova (SONVY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup
> STMicroelectronics (STM) initiated with a Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $50
> Straumann AG (SAUHY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup
> Wolfspeed (WOLF) initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $90
> X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $3
> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.