Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 7

Upgrades:
> Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $26
> BorgWarner (BWA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $49
> Elis (ELSSF) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> InterRent REIT (IIPZF) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James
> Novozymes (NVZMY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $367
> Tradeweb Markets (TW) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $74
Downgrades:
> Air Liquide (AIQUY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler
> Alstom (ALSMY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $1
> IMI PLC (IMIAY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Johnson Matthey plc (JMPLY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Kelly Services (KELYA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Republic Services (RSG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $148
> Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $1
> Shopify (SHOP) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> SKF (SKFRY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $6.50
> Terna Rete Elettrica (TERRF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> TripAdvisor (TRIP) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $17
Others:
> argenx (ARGX) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Atour Lifestyle Hldgs. Ltd. (ATAT) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $22
> Bio-Techne (TECH) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $89
> Hologic (HOLX) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $75
> Thermo Fisher (TMO) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $661
> Udemy (UDMY) named a Top Pick at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $20
