Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 7

> Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $26

> BorgWarner (BWA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $49

> Elis (ELSSF) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> InterRent REIT (IIPZF) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James

> Novozymes (NVZMY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $367

> Tradeweb Markets (TW) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $74

> Air Liquide (AIQUY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler

> Alstom (ALSMY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $1

> IMI PLC (IMIAY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Johnson Matthey plc (JMPLY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Kelly Services (KELYA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Republic Services (RSG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $148

> Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $1

> Shopify (SHOP) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> SKF (SKFRY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Terna Rete Elettrica (TERRF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> TripAdvisor (TRIP) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $17

> argenx (ARGX) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Atour Lifestyle Hldgs. Ltd. (ATAT) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $22

> Bio-Techne (TECH) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $89

> Hologic (HOLX) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $75

> Thermo Fisher (TMO) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $661

> Udemy (UDMY) named a Top Pick at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $20

