First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 13

Upgrades:

> AllianceBernstein (AB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $43.50

> Fastly (FSLY) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $16

> Five Below (FIVE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH MKM; tgt raised to $240

> Masco (MAS) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $56

> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $60

> Progressive (PGR) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $138

> Ralph Lauren (RL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $145

> Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $11

Downgrades:

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt lowered to $140

> Barrick (GOLD) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $19

> Capri Holdings (CPRI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $55

> Credit Suisse (CS) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler

> Deutsche Bank (DB) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Heritage Insurance (HRTG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $2.20

> Rio Tinto (RIO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $230

> Surmodics (SRDX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> United Fire Group (UFCS) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $25

> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $43

Others:

> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $42

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $64

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $11