First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> AllianceBernstein (AB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $43.50
> Fastly (FSLY) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $16
> Five Below (FIVE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH MKM; tgt raised to $240
> Masco (MAS) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $56
> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $60
> Progressive (PGR) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $138
> Ralph Lauren (RL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $145
> Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $11
Downgrades:
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt lowered to $140
> Barrick (GOLD) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $19
> Capri Holdings (CPRI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $55
> Credit Suisse (CS) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler
> Deutsche Bank (DB) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Heritage Insurance (HRTG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $2.20
> Rio Tinto (RIO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $230
> Surmodics (SRDX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> United Fire Group (UFCS) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $25
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $43
Others:
> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $42
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $64
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $11
