First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 15

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com
Upgrades:
> Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $6
> Avery Dennison (AVY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $205
> BioNTech (BNTX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $239
> Copa Holdings (CPA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $98
> DXC Technology (DXC) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $33
> First Republic Bank (FRC) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $125
> Five Below (FIVE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> L3Harris (LHX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $278
> Masimo (MASI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $180
> MSG Entertainment (MSGE) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50
> Radian Group (RDN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $24
> Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $22
> Verizon (VZ) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $44
Downgrades:
> Allegiant Travel (ALGT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt $80
> Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> AT&T (T) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $20
> BankUnited (BKU) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $38
> CI&T Inc (CINT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $9
> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $62
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $365
> Equinix (EQIX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities; tgt $750
> Federal Realty (FRT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $112
> First American Financial (FAF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $61
> First Bancorp (FBP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $14
> First Western (MYFW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $30
> Genpact (G) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $50
> JetBlue Airways (JBLU) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $9
> Lockheed Martin (LMT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $542
> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $170
> Packaging Corp (PKG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $139
> PacWest Bancorp (PACW) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $26
> Sylvamo (SLVM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $58
Others:
> 8×8 (EGHT) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $7
> AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $30
> Alteryx (AYX) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $50
> Aon (AON) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $339
> Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) initiated with a Buy and named Top Pick at Citigroup; tgt $225
> BlackRock (BLK) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $820
> Brown & Brown (BRO) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $62
> Camden Property (CPT) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $137
> Couchbase (BASE) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $16
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $135
> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $101
> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $35
> Denbury (DEN) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $73
> Diversey Holdings (DSEY) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $5.80
> Doma (DOMA) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $0.45
> Dynatrace (DT) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $35
> Essex Property (ESS) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $226
> Estee Lauder (EL) initiated with a Sell at Redburn; tgt $210
> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $10
> Franklin Resources (BEN) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $26
> Invesco (IVZ) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $22
> Janus Henderson Group (JHG) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $24
> Kaiser Alum (KALU) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Leonardo DRS (DRS) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $19
> MarineMax (HZO) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $40
> Marsh McLennan (MMC) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $185
> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $150
> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $240
> Murphy USA (MUSA) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $360
> New Relic (NEWR) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $68
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $86
> Pool (POOL) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $291
> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $26
> T. Rowe Price (TROW) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $125
> Vaxcyte (PCVX) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $66
> Warby Parker (WRBY) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $20
> Wayfair (W) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Zoom Video (ZM) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $80
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.