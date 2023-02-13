Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Brightcove (BCOV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt raised to $10

> Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at CLSA

> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $30

> Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup

> Panasonic (PCRFY) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies

> Protolabs (PRLB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company

> South32 (SOUHY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Zillow (ZG) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $61

Downgrades:

> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $230

> CF Industries (CF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $100

> Church & Dwight (CHD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> eGain Comm. (EGAN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum

> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $63

> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Qualys (QLYS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Severn Trent (SVTRF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> SIGNA Sports United (SSU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4

> Sprout Social (SPT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $53

> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $28

> WestRock (WRK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $15

Others:

> Beam Global (BEEM) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $25

> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $36

> FLSmidth & Co A/S (FLIDY) initiated with a Sell at Goldman

> HashiCorp (HCP) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $43

> IMI PLC (IMIAY) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman

> JOYY (YY) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $45

> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) initiated with a Sell at Goldman

> Smiths Group (SMGZY) initiated with a Conviction Buy at Goldman

> Walt Disney (DIS) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $135