Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 13

Upgrades:
> Brightcove (BCOV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt raised to $10
> Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at CLSA
> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $30
> Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup
> Panasonic (PCRFY) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
> Protolabs (PRLB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company
> South32 (SOUHY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Zillow (ZG) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $61
Downgrades:
> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $230
> CF Industries (CF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $100
> Church & Dwight (CHD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> eGain Comm. (EGAN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum
> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $63
> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Qualys (QLYS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Severn Trent (SVTRF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> SIGNA Sports United (SSU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4
> Sprout Social (SPT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $53
> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $28
> WestRock (WRK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $15
Others:
> Beam Global (BEEM) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $25
> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $36
> FLSmidth & Co A/S (FLIDY) initiated with a Sell at Goldman
> HashiCorp (HCP) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $43
> IMI PLC (IMIAY) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman
> JOYY (YY) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $45
> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) initiated with a Sell at Goldman
> Smiths Group (SMGZY) initiated with a Conviction Buy at Goldman
> Walt Disney (DIS) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $135
