First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 3

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Alaska Air (ALK) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $68

> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein; tgt raised to $30

> Macy’s (M) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $29

> Martin Marietta (MLM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $428

> Primoris Services (PRIM) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $27

> Quest Diagnostics (DGX) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $142

> Silk Road Medical (SILK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $50

> SkyWest (SKYW) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Raymond James

> SL Green Realty (SLG) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $30

> U.S. Silica (SLCA) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $17

> Vulcan Materials (VMC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $212

Downgrades:

> AGCO Corp (AGCO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $135

> ArcelorMittal (MT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Automatic Data (ADP) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $211

> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $70

> Certara (CERT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $25

> Entegris (ENTG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $86

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $200

> FormFactor (FORM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $33

> LPL Financial (LPLA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $205

> Manitowoc (MTW) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $15

> Marqeta (MQ) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $4.50

> Oshkosh (OSK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $94

> Paychex (PAYX) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $105

> Plug Power (PLUG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15

> Wolfspeed (WOLF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $66

> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

Others:

> Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $60

> American Electric (AEP) initiated with a Sell at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $82.50

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $23

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $22

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $25

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $25

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $28

> Edison (EIX) initiated with a Sell at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $66

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) placed on Upside 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Enfusion (ENFN) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $11

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $268

> Entergy (ETR) initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $116

> Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $25

> Medallion Fincl (MFIN) initiated with a Neutral at Ladenburg Thalmann

> Microvast (MVST) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $8

> Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $5

> PG&E (PCG) initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $20.50

> Public Service (PEG) initiated with a Neutral at Ladenburg Thalmann

> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $35

> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) placed on Upside 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup