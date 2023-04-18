First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 18

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> BJ Restaurants (BJRI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $36

> Brown & Brown (BRO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $69

> Chubb (CB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $229

> Comcast (CMCSA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $44

> Emerson (EMR) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $103

> LegalZoom.com (LZ) upgraded to Mkt Outperform from Mkt Perform at JMP Securities; tgt $14

> Nabors Industries (NBR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $165

> NVIDIA (NVDA) upgraded to Buy from Reduce at HSBC Securities; tgt raised to $355

> Orange (ORAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> PowerSchool (PWSC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $24

> Sunrun (RUN) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $27

> Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC

> Tyler Tech (TYL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $424

> Ares Capital (ARCC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $18

> BlackRock Capital (BKCC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $3

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Global Payments (GPN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $124

> Golub Capital (GBDC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $12.25

> Helmerich & Payne (HP) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt > lowered to $45

> HSBC Holdings (HSBC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Liberty Energy (LBRT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $17

> MP Materials (MP) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $32

> New Mountain Finance (NMFC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $11

> Plug Power (PLUG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $12

> Valero Energy (VLO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $135

> Capital One (COF) placed on Downside 30-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Clean Harbors (CLH) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $165

> Compass (COMP) initiated with a Buy at Gordon Haskett

> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $72

> Discover Financial Services (DFS) placed on Upside 30-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) resumed with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $76

> Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $42

> Krystal Biotech (KRYS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $102

> LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Obsidian Energy (OBE) resumed with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) initiated with a Hold at Gordon Haskett

> Planet Labs (PL) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $6

> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $18

> Redfin (RDFN) initiated with a Hold at Gordon Haskett

> Republic Services (RSG) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $146

> Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $4.55

> Stericycle (SRCL) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $45

> Vaxcyte (PCVX) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen

> Waste Connections (WCN) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $160

> Waste Mgmt (WM) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $190

> Zillow C (Z) initiated with a Hold at Gordon Haskett

