First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 22

Upgrades:
> Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $65
> Masimo (MASI) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $187
> Merck (MRK) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $127
> Nordson (NDSN) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $255
> Occidental Petro (OXY) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $60
> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $50
> WPP plc (WPP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
Downgrades:
> AbbVie (ABBV) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> ACM Research (ACMR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10
> American Intl (AIG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt lowered to $65
> Constellation Energy (CEG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $83
> Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $17
> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> ZipRecruiter (ZIP) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $26
Others:
> Diversey Holdings (DSEY) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $6
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $10
