First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 22

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $65

> Masimo (MASI) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $187

> Merck (MRK) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $127

> Nordson (NDSN) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $255

> Occidental Petro (OXY) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $60

> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $50

> WPP plc (WPP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

Downgrades:

> AbbVie (ABBV) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> ACM Research (ACMR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10

> American Intl (AIG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt lowered to $65

> Constellation Energy (CEG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $83

> Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $17

> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> ZipRecruiter (ZIP) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $26

Others:

> Diversey Holdings (DSEY) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $6

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $10