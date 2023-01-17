Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 17

Upgrades:

> BP (BP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $42

> Broadwind Energy (BWEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $12

> Casa Systems (CASA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt raised to $5

> Check Point Software (CHKP) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $130

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Exxon Mobil (XOM) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $135

> Global Payments (GPN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $135

> Grab (GRAB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $4.20

> ICON plc (ICLR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $260

> Ingredion (INGR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt raised to $120

> Kroger (KR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $46

> Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $17

> Nabors Industries (NBR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $210

> NICE (NICE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $227

> Old Dominion (ODFL) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $334

> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $18

> Portillo’s (PTLO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> ResMed (RMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $245

> Schneider National (SNDR) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $29

> Tech (TTEK) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Under Armour (UAA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Valero Energy (VLO) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $160

> Vertex Pharma (VRTX) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt $374

> Wabtec (WAB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities

> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $35

> Werner Enterprises (WERN) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $50

> World Wrestling (WWE) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $100

Downgrades:

> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> AutoNation (AN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $96

> Bandwidth (BAND) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $25

> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $33

> Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett

> Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $4

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> CenterPoint (CNP) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Cerus (CERS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $3.75

> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett

> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Cloudflare (NET) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $36

> Cognex (CGNX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $40

> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $140

> Constellation Energy (CEG) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $91

> Darling Ingredients (DAR) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $75

> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $30

> DuPont (DD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $80

> EMCOR Group (EME) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $73

> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $14.50

> Galp Energia (GLPEY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Green Plains (GPRE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $37

> Greenbrier (GBX) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Inogen (INGN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Liberty Energy (LBRT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $19

> Microsoft (MSFT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $212

> MYR Group (MYRG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> National Fuel Gas (NFG) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $85

> National Vision (EYE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Nevro (NVRO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $40

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $11

> Paychex (PAYX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $110

> Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $50

> Philips (PHG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> ProPetro (PUMP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12

> Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $32

> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $39

> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $50

> Shake Shack (SHAK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $47

> SJW (SJW) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $85

> Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC

> Southern (SO) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Splunk (SPLK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Sweetgreen (SG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $11

> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $25

> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $110

> Thoughtworks (TWKS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Upland Software (UPLD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Wells Fargo (WFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $46

> Wells Fargo (WFC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $47

> Wendy’s (WEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $23

> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $142

> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $35

> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

Others:

> Adobe (ADBE) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Albemarle (ALB) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $36

> Bristol-Myers (BMY) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $95

> Churchill Downs (CHDN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $273

> Clearfield (CLFD) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $120

> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with an Outperform at FBN Securities; tgt $30

> Expensify (EXFY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $9

> Invitation Homes (INVH) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $30

> Modine Manufacturing (MOD) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $32

> SoFi Technologies (SOFI) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $6