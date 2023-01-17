Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> BP (BP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $42
> Broadwind Energy (BWEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $12
> Casa Systems (CASA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt raised to $5
> Check Point Software (CHKP) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $130
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Exxon Mobil (XOM) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $135
> Global Payments (GPN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $135
> Grab (GRAB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $4.20
> ICON plc (ICLR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $260
> Ingredion (INGR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt raised to $120
> Kroger (KR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $46
> Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $17
> Nabors Industries (NBR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $210
> NICE (NICE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $227
> Old Dominion (ODFL) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $334
> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $18
> Portillo’s (PTLO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> ResMed (RMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $245
> Schneider National (SNDR) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $29
> Tech (TTEK) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Under Armour (UAA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Valero Energy (VLO) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $160
> Vertex Pharma (VRTX) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt $374
> Wabtec (WAB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities
> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $35
> Werner Enterprises (WERN) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $50
> World Wrestling (WWE) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $100
Downgrades:
> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> AutoNation (AN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $96
> Bandwidth (BAND) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $25
> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $33
> Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett
> Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $4
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> CenterPoint (CNP) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Cerus (CERS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $3.75
> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett
> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Cloudflare (NET) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $36
> Cognex (CGNX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $40
> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $140
> Constellation Energy (CEG) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $91
> Darling Ingredients (DAR) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $75
> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $30
> DuPont (DD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $80
> EMCOR Group (EME) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $73
> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $14.50
> Galp Energia (GLPEY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Green Plains (GPRE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $37
> Greenbrier (GBX) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Inogen (INGN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Liberty Energy (LBRT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $19
> Microsoft (MSFT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $212
> MYR Group (MYRG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> National Fuel Gas (NFG) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $85
> National Vision (EYE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Nevro (NVRO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $40
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $11
> Paychex (PAYX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $110
> Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $50
> Philips (PHG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> ProPetro (PUMP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12
> Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $32
> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $39
> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $50
> Shake Shack (SHAK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $47
> SJW (SJW) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $85
> Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC
> Southern (SO) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Splunk (SPLK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> Sweetgreen (SG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $11
> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $25
> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $110
> Thoughtworks (TWKS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Upland Software (UPLD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Wells Fargo (WFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $46
> Wells Fargo (WFC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $47
> Wendy’s (WEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $23
> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $142
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $35
> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
Others:
> Adobe (ADBE) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Albemarle (ALB) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $36
> Bristol-Myers (BMY) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $95
> Churchill Downs (CHDN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $273
> Clearfield (CLFD) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $120
> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with an Outperform at FBN Securities; tgt $30
> Expensify (EXFY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $9
> Invitation Homes (INVH) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $30
> Modine Manufacturing (MOD) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $32
> SoFi Technologies (SOFI) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $6
