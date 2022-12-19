First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 19

Upgrades:

> American Equity Investment Life (AEL) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $48

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt $365

> Glaukos (GKOS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $42

> Moderna (MRNA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $275

> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $170

> Verizon (VZ) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $41

Downgrades:

> Ameriprise Financial (AMP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $325

> AT&T (T) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $17

> AXIS Capital (AXS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $60

> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $55

> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $241

> Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities; tgt $72

> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Vertex Pharma (VRTX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $340

> VTEX (VTEX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $5

> Xylem (XYL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt raised to $115

Others:

> Annaly Capital Mgmt (NLY) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading; tgt $22.50

> Bank of Montreal (BMO) resumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> DZS Inc. (DZSI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $25

> Main Street Capital (MAIN) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $40

> MasterBrand (MBC) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $9

> NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $24

> NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Schrodinger (SDGR) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $23

> Thomson Reuters (TRI) assumed with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $126

> VersaBank (VBNK) assumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $9

> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $45