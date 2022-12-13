First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $45
> Equinix (EQIX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $811
> Humana (HUM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $652
> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at China Renaissance; tgt lowered to $4.20
> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $308
> Phreesia (PHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $40
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $58
Downgrades:
> Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $13
> Am Natl Bankshares (AMNB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $42
> Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $32
> Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $33
> BHP Group (BHP) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> Block (SQ) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $93
> Capital Bancorp (CBNK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $26
> Carrier Global (CARR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $80
> Discover Financial Services (DFS) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities
> F.N.B. Corp (FNB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $15.50
> Heartland Financial (HTLF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $54
> Home Bancshares (HOMB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $28
> Independent Bank (INDB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $100
> MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $37
> Robinhood Markets (HOOD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $10
> Shore Bancshares (SHBI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $22
> UserTesting (USER) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> UserTesting (USER) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $7.50
Others:
> American Express (AXP) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $159
> Amphenol (APH) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $93
> Angi Inc. (ANGI) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $2.60
> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $62
> Business First Bancshares (BFST) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $27
> Cano Health (CANO) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $1.50
> Cognex (CGNX) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $41
> Cousins Prop (CUZ) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $29
> Criteo (CRTO) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $36
> Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $7.50
> Dover (DOV) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $171
> eBay (EBAY) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $47
> Etsy (ETSY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $161
> Generac (GNRC) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt lowered to $98
> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $95
> Hayward Holdings (HAYW) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $11
> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $287
> InterActiveCorp (IAC) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $60
> KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) initiated with a Buy at Alliance Global Partners; tgt $16
> Latham Group (SWIM) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $3
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $50
> Original BARK Co. (BARK) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $2
> Outbrain Inc. (OB) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $4
> Philip Morris International (PM) resumed with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $109
> Redfin (RDFN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $5
> TE Connectivity (TEL) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $123
> Teledyne Tech (TDY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $503
> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $60
> VeriSign (VRSN) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $243
> Wayfair (W) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $50
> Wish (WISH) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $0.50
> Ziff Davis (ZD) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $100
