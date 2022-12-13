First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 13

Upgrades:

> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $45

> Equinix (EQIX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $811

> Humana (HUM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $652

> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at China Renaissance; tgt lowered to $4.20

> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $308

> Phreesia (PHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $40

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $58

Downgrades:

> Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $13

> Am Natl Bankshares (AMNB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $42

> Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $32

> Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $33

> BHP Group (BHP) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Block (SQ) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $93

> Capital Bancorp (CBNK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $26

> Carrier Global (CARR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $80

> Discover Financial Services (DFS) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities

> F.N.B. Corp (FNB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $15.50

> Heartland Financial (HTLF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $54

> Home Bancshares (HOMB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $28

> Independent Bank (INDB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $100

> MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $37

> Robinhood Markets (HOOD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $10

> Shore Bancshares (SHBI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $22

> UserTesting (USER) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> UserTesting (USER) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $7.50

Others:

> American Express (AXP) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $159

> Amphenol (APH) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $93

> Angi Inc. (ANGI) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $2.60

> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $62

> Business First Bancshares (BFST) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $27

> Cano Health (CANO) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $1.50

> Cognex (CGNX) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $41

> Cousins Prop (CUZ) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $29

> Criteo (CRTO) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $36

> Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $7.50

> Dover (DOV) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $171

> eBay (EBAY) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $47

> Etsy (ETSY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $161

> Generac (GNRC) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt lowered to $98

> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $95

> Hayward Holdings (HAYW) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $11

> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $287

> InterActiveCorp (IAC) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $60

> KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) initiated with a Buy at Alliance Global Partners; tgt $16

> Latham Group (SWIM) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $3

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $50

> Original BARK Co. (BARK) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $2

> Outbrain Inc. (OB) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $4

> Philip Morris International (PM) resumed with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $109

> Redfin (RDFN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $5

> TE Connectivity (TEL) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $123

> Teledyne Tech (TDY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $503

> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $60

> VeriSign (VRSN) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $243

> Wayfair (W) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $50

> Wish (WISH) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $0.50

> Ziff Davis (ZD) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $100