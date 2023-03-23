First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 23

Upgrades:

> Accolade (ACCD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $16

> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $32

> ArcelorMittal (MT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> BellRing Brands (BRBR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $40

> Inozyme Pharma (INZY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $6

> Marathon Oil (MRO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $27

> ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $16

> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $210

> Regency Centers (REG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $70

Downgrades:

> Amwell (AMWL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $2.50

> Boston Properties (BXP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $57

> Chewy (CHWY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $35

> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> M&T Bank (MTB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> nCino (NCNO) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $38

> Samsara (IOT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $19

> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $22

Others:

> AMC Entertainment (AMC) resumed with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $1.60

> Disc Medicine (IRON) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $40

> Dynatrace (DT) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $45

> HashiCorp (HCP) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $37

> IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $26

> Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital

> NVIDIA (NVDA) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital

> Qualcomm (QCOM) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital

> Roper (ROP) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $475

> Select Energy Services (WTTR) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $12

> Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) initiated with an Outperform at Bradesco BBI

> Talos Energy (TALO) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $18

> Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) initiated with an Outperform at Hovde Group