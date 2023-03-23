First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Accolade (ACCD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $16
> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $32
> ArcelorMittal (MT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
> BellRing Brands (BRBR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $40
> Inozyme Pharma (INZY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $6
> Marathon Oil (MRO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $27
> ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $16
> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $210
> Regency Centers (REG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $70
Downgrades:
> Amwell (AMWL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $2.50
> Boston Properties (BXP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $57
> Chewy (CHWY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $35
> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> M&T Bank (MTB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> nCino (NCNO) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $38
> Samsara (IOT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $19
> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $22
Others:
> AMC Entertainment (AMC) resumed with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $1.60
> Disc Medicine (IRON) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $40
> Dynatrace (DT) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $45
> HashiCorp (HCP) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $37
> IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $26
> Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital
> NVIDIA (NVDA) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital
> Qualcomm (QCOM) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital
> Roper (ROP) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $475
> Select Energy Services (WTTR) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $12
> Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) initiated with an Outperform at Bradesco BBI
> Talos Energy (TALO) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $18
> Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) initiated with an Outperform at Hovde Group
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.