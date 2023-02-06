Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 6

Upgrades:

> Cielo SA (CIOXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Essential Utilities (WTRG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $55

> Lloyds Banking (LYG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $109

> Personalis (PSNL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham

> Rogers Comms (RCI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Spotify (SPOT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $180

> Spotify (SPOT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $160

> Splunk (SPLK) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $130

Downgrades:

> AGNC Investment (AGNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Industrial Alliance

> Brookfield Corp. (BN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $41

> Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Industrial Alliance

> Corsair Gaming (CRSR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $17

> IBM (IBM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Edward Jones

> Insight Enterprises (NSIT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $127

> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett

> National Fuel Gas (NFG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> NatWest Group plc (NWG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $12

> PayPal (PYPL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Pool (POOL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt raised to $360

> Rent-A-Center (RCII) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $30

> RH (RH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt $330

> Seagen (SGEN) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt lowered to $141

> Shopify (SHOP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at DZ Bank

> SLR Capital Partners (SLRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $15.75

> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> STAAR Surgical (STAA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> T-Mobile US (TMUS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $174

> Vale S.A. (VALE) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $15

> Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $248

> Winnebago (WGO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

Others:

> BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Marriott Vacations (VAC) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $180

> Meyer Burger Tech. (MYBUF) initiated with a Buy at Goldman

> Newegg Commerce (NEGG) initiated with an Outperform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $3.50

> Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $4

> Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $77

> STAG Industrial (STAG) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $41