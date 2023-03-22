First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 22

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Banco Santander (SAN) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> DoubleVerify (DV) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $30

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $275

> Knight-Swift (KNX) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $65

> Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $20

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $240

> NIKE (NKE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $154

> PulteGroup (PHM) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $64

> Rentokil (RTO) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Roper (ROP) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $420

> Ross Stores (ROST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $115

> Semtech (SMTC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt raised to $52

> So-Young International (SY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $3

> Spotify (SPOT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $155

> Transocean (RIG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $7.50

> Warner Music Group (WMG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $36

> Altimmune (ALT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $6

> Antero Resources (AR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $28

> Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $17

> Con Edison ((ED) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $104

> Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Host Hotels (HST) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $18

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $32

> Luminar Technologies (LAZR) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $5

> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $9

> Wipro (WIT) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $3.90

> Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $80

> ChargePoint (CHPT) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $10

> EPR Properties (EPR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at JMP Securities

> Live Nation (LYV) initiated with a Neutral at ROTH MKM

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $33

> New York Community (NYCB) resumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $13

> Open Text (OTEX) resumed with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $41

> Procore Technologies (PCOR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $72

> Tricon Residential (TCN) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $9

> Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $10

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.