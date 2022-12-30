These Are the 10 Best Performing Energy Companies in 2022

Energy stocks have had a remarkable 2022, driven by high oil and natural gas prices due to tight supplies and rising demand. Experts expect a similar performance next year as many factors that pushed up energy stocks this year could persist into 2023 as well.

The demand for oil and gas should continue to rise as countries continue to rebound from the pandemic era. As well, supply could remain constrained due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing energy companies in 2022.

Ten Best Performing Energy Companies In 2022

We have used the year-to-date return (as of Dec. 29, 2022) of energy companies to rank the 10 best performing energy companies in 2022. We have only considered energy companies with a market capitalization of more than $2 billion for our list of the 10 best performing energy companies in 2022. Here are the 10 best performing energy companies in 2022:

10. Hess (87%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in New York City, this company deals in the exploration, development, production, transportation, as well as the purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares are up by over 27% in the last three months but are down over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Hess shares are trading above $137 with a 52-week range of $73.41 to $149.83.

9. Texas Pacific Land (90%)

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, it is a land owner in Texas, whose surface and royalty ownership allow it to earn revenue through the entire value chain of oil and gas development. Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL) shares are up by almost 32% in the last three months but are down by over 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Texas Pacific Land shares are trading above $2,340 with a 52-week range of $946.29 to $2,739.00.

8. Patterson-UTI Energy (92%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers drilling and pressure pumping, rental equipment and directional drilling services. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares are up by almost 37% in the last three months but are down by almost 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Patterson-UTI Energy shares are trading above $16 with a 52-week range of $8.31 to $20.53.

7. CVR Energy (100%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, this company deals in the petroleum refining and marketing business. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares are up by almost 5% in the last three months but are down by almost 19% in the last month.

As of this writing, CVR Energy shares are trading above $30 with a 52-week range of $16.47 to $43.61.

6. Helmerich & Payne (101%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this company deals in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares are up by over 26% in the last three months but are down by almost 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Helmerich & Payne shares are trading above $47 with a 52-week range of $23.57 to $54.59.

5. Occidental Petroleum (114%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months and down almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Occidental Petroleum shares are trading above $61 with a 52-week range of $28.75 to $77.13.

4. NexTier Oilfield Solutions (153%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, it is an oilfield service company that provides hydraulic fracturing, rig services, coiled tubing, wire line, cementing and other related services. Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE:NEX) shares are up by almost 22% in the last three months but are down over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are trading above $8.90 with a 52-week range of $3.53 to $12.50.

3. Peabody Energy (164%)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., this company is in the business of coal mining. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares are up by over 8% in the last three months but are down by over 15% in the last month.

As of this writing, Peabody Energy shares are trading above $26 with a 52-week range of $9.83 to $33.29.

2. CONSOL Energy (185%)

Founded in 1864 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pa., this company deals in the production of bituminous coal, with a focus on the Appalachian basin. Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) shares are down by over 2% in the last three months and down almost 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, CONSOL Energy shares are trading above $63 with a 52-week range of $19.11 to $79.17.

1. PBF Energy (206%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company operates as a petroleum refiner, as well as supplies heating oil, lubricants, transportation fuels and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares are up by over 15% in the last three months and up almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, PBF Energy shares are trading above $39 with a 52-week range of $12.81 to $49.00.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk