First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> A.O. Smith (AOS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $58

> Agilent (A) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $170

> Altus Power (AMPS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $12

> American Tower (AMT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $245

> Aon (AON) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $330

> Camden Property (CPT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $125

> HF Sinclair (DINO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $68

Downgrades:

> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $25

> APA Corp. (APA) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $48

> Ashmore Group (AJMPF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Comstock (CRK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $17

> Delek US Holdings (DK) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $30

Others:

> Antero Resources (AR) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $51

> California Resources Corp (CRC) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $60

> Callon Petroleum (CPE) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $59

> Chesapeake Energy (CHK) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $155

> Chevron (CVX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $200

> Chord Energy (CHRD) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $196

> Civitas Resources (CIVI) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $71

> CNX Resources (CNX) initiated with an Underperform at Mizuho; tgt $19

> ConocoPhillips (COP) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $151

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $41

> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $19