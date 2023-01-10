First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> A.O. Smith (AOS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $58
> Agilent (A) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $170
> Altus Power (AMPS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $12
> American Tower (AMT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $245
> Aon (AON) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $330
> Camden Property (CPT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $125
> HF Sinclair (DINO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $68
Downgrades:
> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $25
> APA Corp. (APA) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $48
> Ashmore Group (AJMPF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Comstock (CRK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $17
> Delek US Holdings (DK) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $30
Others:
> Antero Resources (AR) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $51
> California Resources Corp (CRC) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $60
> Callon Petroleum (CPE) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $59
> Chesapeake Energy (CHK) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $155
> Chevron (CVX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $200
> Chord Energy (CHRD) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $196
> Civitas Resources (CIVI) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $71
> CNX Resources (CNX) initiated with an Underperform at Mizuho; tgt $19
> ConocoPhillips (COP) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $151
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $41
> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $19
