First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Upgrades:

> Discover Financial Services (DFS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $116

> Halliburton (HAL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $52

> Helix Energy (HLX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $10

> HSBC Holdings (HSBC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Liberty Energy (LBRT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $24

Downgrades:

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point

> Baker Hughes (BKR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $29

> Crown (CCK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $71

> Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) downgraded to Neutral from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $42

> Invesco (IVZ) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $11.50

> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $64

> Washington Trust (WASH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $49

> Whirlpool (WHR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $119

Others:

> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $23