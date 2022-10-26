First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Discover Financial Services (DFS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $116
> Halliburton (HAL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $52
> Helix Energy (HLX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $10
> HSBC Holdings (HSBC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Liberty Energy (LBRT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $24
Downgrades:
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point
> Baker Hughes (BKR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $29
> Crown (CCK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $71
> Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) downgraded to Neutral from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $42
> Invesco (IVZ) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $11.50
> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $64
> Washington Trust (WASH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $49
> Whirlpool (WHR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $119
Others:
> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $23
