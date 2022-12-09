First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 9

Upgrades:

> DocuSign (DOCU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $50

> Hello Group (MOMO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $9

> Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $190 raised to $9

> National Health (NHI) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $58

> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Stephens; tgt $8.50

> Phreesia (PHR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt raised to $34

> Vale S.A. (VALE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

Downgrades:

> Alcoa (AA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $56

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $30

> Equitable Holdings (EQH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $34

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $75

> GMS (GMS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $60

> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $6

> MetLife (MET) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $82

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $53

> NRG Energy (NRG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $37

> PacWest Bancorp (PACW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $26

> Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Torrid (CURV) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> UBS AG (UBS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Xenia Hotels (XHR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Others:

> AgileThought (AGIL) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $7

> Agilon Health (AGL) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $23

> Alight (ALIT) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $13

> Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $20

> Cheniere Energy (LNG) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $205

> Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $47

> CleanSpark (CLSK) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5

> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $32

> Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $48

> DT Midstream (DTM) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $54

> Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $56

> Energy Transfer (ET) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $16

> EnLink Midstream (ENLC) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $13

> Enterprise Products (EPD) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $31

> Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $8

> Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $34

> Holly Energy Partners (HEP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $19

> Hut 8 Mining (HUT) assumed with a Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $1.50

> Insmed (INSM) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $28

> InterDigital (IDCC) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $80

> Kinder Morgan (KMI) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $19

> Magellan Midstream (MMP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $56

> MPLX LP (MPLX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $33.50

> ONEOK (OKE) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $67

> Plains All American (PAA) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $14

> Plains GP (PAGP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $14

> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $28

> Rallybio (RLYB) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $21

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $20

> Silence Therapeutics (SLN) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $18

> Sunoco LP (SUN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $44

> Take-Two (TTWO) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $105

> Targa Resources (TRGP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $95

> Western Midstream (WES) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $33

> Williams Cos (WMB) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $36