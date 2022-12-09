First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> DocuSign (DOCU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $50
> Hello Group (MOMO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $9
> Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $190 raised to $9
> National Health (NHI) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $58
> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Stephens; tgt $8.50
> Phreesia (PHR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt raised to $34
> Vale S.A. (VALE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
Downgrades:
> Alcoa (AA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $56
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $30
> Equitable Holdings (EQH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $34
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $75
> GMS (GMS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $60
> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $6
> MetLife (MET) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $82
> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $53
> NRG Energy (NRG) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $37
> PacWest Bancorp (PACW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $26
> Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Torrid (CURV) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> UBS AG (UBS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Xenia Hotels (XHR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
Others:
> AgileThought (AGIL) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $7
> Agilon Health (AGL) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $23
> Alight (ALIT) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $13
> Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $20
> Cheniere Energy (LNG) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $205
> Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $47
> CleanSpark (CLSK) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5
> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $32
> Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $48
> DT Midstream (DTM) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $54
> Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $56
> Energy Transfer (ET) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $16
> EnLink Midstream (ENLC) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $13
> Enterprise Products (EPD) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $31
> Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $8
> Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $34
> Holly Energy Partners (HEP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $19
> Hut 8 Mining (HUT) assumed with a Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $1.50
> Insmed (INSM) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $28
> InterDigital (IDCC) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $80
> Kinder Morgan (KMI) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $19
> Magellan Midstream (MMP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $56
> MPLX LP (MPLX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $33.50
> ONEOK (OKE) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $67
> Plains All American (PAA) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $14
> Plains GP (PAGP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $14
> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $28
> Rallybio (RLYB) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $21
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $20
> Silence Therapeutics (SLN) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $18
> Sunoco LP (SUN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $44
> Take-Two (TTWO) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $105
> Targa Resources (TRGP) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $95
> Western Midstream (WES) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $33
> Williams Cos (WMB) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $36
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.