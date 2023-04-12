Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 12

Upgrades:

> Allied Motion (AMOT) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt $45

> Check Point Software (CHKP) upgraded to Positive from Mixed at OTR Global

> Global Payments (GPN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $127

> Goldman Sachs (GS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Lazard (LAZ) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $36

> LG Display (LPL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> MongoDB (MDB) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $270

> TransAlta (TAC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

Downgrades:

> Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Jefferies (JEF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $27

> L’Oreal (LRLCY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> MEG Energy (MEGEF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> PACCAR (PCAR) downgraded to Mixed from Positive at OTR GLobal

> Vitesse (VTS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $23

Others:

> Archer-Daniels (ADM) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $85

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Buy at Johnson Rice; tgt $24

> Evolent Health (EVH) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $40

> Health Catalyst (HCAT) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $13

> Honeywell (HON) named Catalyst Call short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank

> Huntsman (HUN) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $27

> Meyer Burger Tech. (MYBUF) initiated with a Buy at Stifel

> Parker-Hannifin (PH) placed on near-term catalyst sell list at Deutsche Bank

> Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) initiated with an Outperform at Fox Advisors; tgt $7

> Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) resumed with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $60