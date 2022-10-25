More Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Upgrades:

> Planet Fitness (PLNT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $70

> Ross Stores (ROST) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $110

> Waste Mgmt (WM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $191

> Weber (WEBR) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $6.25

Downgrades:

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

Others:

> Akili Inc. (AKLI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $5

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $100

> Mazda Motor (MZDAY) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Ouster (OUST) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $2

> PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $58

> Quaker Chemical (KWR) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $196

> Range Resources (RRC) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $32

> Republic Services (RSG) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $165

> Rollins (ROL) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $36

> Stem (STEM) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $19

> Subaru (FUJHY) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> UPS (UPS) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $190

> Upstart (UPST) initiated with an Underperform at Mizuho; tgt $17

> W&T Offshore (WTI) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $9.10

> Waste Connections (WCN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $165

> XPO Logistics (XPO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $70

