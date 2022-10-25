More Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Planet Fitness (PLNT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $70
> Ross Stores (ROST) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $110
> Waste Mgmt (WM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $191
> Weber (WEBR) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $6.25
Downgrades:
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
Others:
> Akili Inc. (AKLI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $5
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $100
> Mazda Motor (MZDAY) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Ouster (OUST) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $2
> PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $58
> Quaker Chemical (KWR) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $196
> Range Resources (RRC) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $32
> Republic Services (RSG) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $165
> Rollins (ROL) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $36
> Stem (STEM) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $19
> Subaru (FUJHY) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> UPS (UPS) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $190
> Upstart (UPST) initiated with an Underperform at Mizuho; tgt $17
> W&T Offshore (WTI) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $9.10
> Waste Connections (WCN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $165
> XPO Logistics (XPO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $70
