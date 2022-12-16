First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 16

Upgrades:

> Agilysys (AGYS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $83

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Societe Generale

> Cadence Design (CDNS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> EPR Properties (EPR) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $52

> First Industrial Realty (FR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $56

> Immunocore (IMCR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $80

> Lennox Int’l (LII) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Mizuho; tgt raised to $260

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $150

> ONEOK (OKE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $75

> Regency Centers (REG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $72

> Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $45

> Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $158

> Sunoco LP (SUN) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $47

> Synopsys (SNPS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $410

> Trip.com Group (TCOM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $41

> Universal Health (UHS) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $145

Downgrades:

> Acuity Brands (AYI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $190

> Agiliti (AGTI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $19

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $36

> Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $11

> Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $17

> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $197

> AXIS Capital (AXS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $55

> DBV Technologies (DBVT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> DT Midstream (DTM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $62

> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $14

> Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $8

> Equity Residential (EQR) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $61

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $267

> Extra Space Storage (EXR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $167

> Federal Realty (FRT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $115

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Futu Holdings (FUTU) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $64

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $35

> Kennedy Wilson (KW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $21

> LTC Properties (LTC) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $38

> Magellan Midstream (MMP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $56

> Mercury (MRCY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $54

> MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> NuStar Energy (NS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $16

> Prudential (PRU) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $101

> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

Others:

> A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $50

> Alaska Air (ALK) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $60

> Allegiant Travel (ALGT) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $96

> American Airlines (AAL) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $13

> atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $23

> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $17

> COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $38

> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $10.30

> CoStar Group (CSGP) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $100

> CyberArk (CYBR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $175

> Delta Air Lines (DAL) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $40

> Desktop Metal (DM) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan

> E2open (ETWO) initiated with a Buy at Redburn

> GH Research PLC (GHRS) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $33

> Hawaiian Holdings (HA) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $8

> Inditex (IDEXY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Iron Mountain (IRM) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $58

> MindMed (MNMD) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $21

> Nine Energy Service (NINE) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $15.5

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $13

> Paymentus (PAY) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $11

> Prologis (PLD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $130

> Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $13

> Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $36

> SkyWest (SKYW) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $15

> Southwest Air (LUV) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $41

> Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $19

> United Airlines (UAL) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $51

> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $51