First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 16

Upgrades:
> Agilysys (AGYS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $83
> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Societe Generale
> Cadence Design (CDNS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
> EPR Properties (EPR) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $52
> First Industrial Realty (FR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $56
> Immunocore (IMCR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $80
> Lennox Int’l (LII) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Mizuho; tgt raised to $260
> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $150
> ONEOK (OKE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $75
> Regency Centers (REG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $72
> Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $45
> Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $158
> Sunoco LP (SUN) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $47
> Synopsys (SNPS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $410
> Trip.com Group (TCOM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $41
> Universal Health (UHS) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $145
Downgrades:
> Acuity Brands (AYI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $190
> Agiliti (AGTI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $19
> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $36
> Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $11
> Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $17
> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $197
> AXIS Capital (AXS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $55
> DBV Technologies (DBVT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman
> DT Midstream (DTM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $62
> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $14
> Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $8
> Equity Residential (EQR) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $61
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $267
> Extra Space Storage (EXR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $167
> Federal Realty (FRT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $115
> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Futu Holdings (FUTU) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $64
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $35
> Kennedy Wilson (KW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $21
> LTC Properties (LTC) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $38
> Magellan Midstream (MMP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $56
> Mercury (MRCY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $54
> MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman
> NuStar Energy (NS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $16
> Prudential (PRU) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $101
> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
Others:
> A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $50
> Alaska Air (ALK) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $60
> Allegiant Travel (ALGT) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $96
> American Airlines (AAL) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $13
> atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $23
> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $17
> COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $38
> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $10.30
> CoStar Group (CSGP) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $100
> CyberArk (CYBR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $175
> Delta Air Lines (DAL) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $40
> Desktop Metal (DM) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan
> E2open (ETWO) initiated with a Buy at Redburn
> GH Research PLC (GHRS) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $33
> Hawaiian Holdings (HA) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $8
> Inditex (IDEXY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
> Iron Mountain (IRM) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $58
> MindMed (MNMD) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $21
> Nine Energy Service (NINE) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $15.5
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $13
> Paymentus (PAY) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $11
> Prologis (PLD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $130
> Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $13
> Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $36
> SkyWest (SKYW) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $15
> Southwest Air (LUV) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $41
> Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $19
> United Airlines (UAL) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $51
> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $51
